Facebook data center coming to Huntsville

Facebook is coming to Huntsville, and bringing new jobs with it.

On Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Facebook will invest $750 million to build a data center in Huntsville, creating 100 high-paying jobs. Governor Ivey was joined for the announcement by Facebook representatives and local leaders.

The official announcement was made this afternoon during a ceremony at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber.

Every day, millions of people around the world use Facebook’s products, and this new Alabama data center will soon play a role in keeping the company’s popular platforms running flawlessly,” Ivey said. “Facebook has found a great location in Sweet Home Alabama, and we’ll do our best to help the company grow and prosper here.”

Once construction is complete, the Huntsville data center will employ approximately 100 people with an average annual salary of $80,000.

“We are excited to be joining the Huntsville community. As one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the country, we knew it would be a great location for our newest data center,” said Matt VanderZanden, director of site selection at Facebook. “We are committed to having a positive impact at the local level and look forward to a strong partnership with the Huntsville community.”

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said Facebook is a great addition to the state’s growing roster of high-tech companies.

With this investment, comes the promise to create approx. 100 NEW #jobs, at an average salary of $80K! You can learn more & stay up-to-date about the project by “liking” this page --> https://t.co/9K0sKoyIXv pic.twitter.com/0fzt2bY1A6 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 14, 2018

“Facebook’s decision to locate its new, state-of-the-art data center in Huntsville reflects Alabama’s attractiveness to technology companies, and marks another important chapter in the growth story of our tech sector,” Canfield said.

“Facebook is a world-class company, and we look forward to building a lasting partnership that sets the stage for even more growth.”

To facilitate the project, Facebook will receive an investment credit under the Alabama Jobs Act with an estimated value of $86.25 million, over 10 years. Total new revenue over thirty years from the data center is estimated to be $297.3 million that will be divided between the state, county and city.

The company said it chose Alabama and the Huntsville area because of quality of life, a pro-business environment, and a talented and available workforce.

Sen. Richard Shelby praised the new development, saying, “Facebook’s decision to build a new data center in Huntsville is evidence that Alabama is and continues to be open for business. North Alabama is widely acknowledged for its growing technological capabilities, and I am proud that this highly successful company has recognized the potential of locating in the area. This is a significant opportunity for Madison County, and I look forward to partnering with Facebook and welcoming the company to our great state."

In a tweet, Sen. Doug Jones called it a "estament to the great workforce and quality of life in north Alabama."

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48