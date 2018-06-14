My Take - Crimestoppers

I wanted to share a huge success story with the Tennessee Valley called Crime stoppers. Crime stoppers is done in cooperation with WAFF, the Huntsville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies. Weekly we show felony offenders on WAFF that need to be captured by area law enforcement. History indicates that the vast majority are quickly apprehended. Most are felony arrests so it’s a great service to our community. We appreciate the Tennessee Valley supporting this program and making it the most successful Crime stopper program in the country based on various national and international awards. Crime stoppers is also sponsored by several local businesses that are committed to making an investment in the community where they do business. And for that we’re grateful. There are additional opportunities for you to support Crime stoppers as well. You can call 256-53CRIME for more information about how become a supporter of this very important community service.

