Drug bust in Northwest Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Drug bust in Northwest Huntsville

Breaking News: Drug bust in Northwest Huntsville (Source:WAFF) Breaking News: Drug bust in Northwest Huntsville (Source:WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Early this morning, Madison and Morgan County agents raided a home on Forsythe Drive in Northwest Huntsville.

Agents recovered nine ounces Methamphetamine Ice, twenty grams of opiates, over $14,000 and an illegal, unlicensed pistol. 

Agents arrested Heratio Sanchez Moore for trafficking Methamphetamine and opiates and possessing an unlicensed gun.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail.

Powered by Frankly