Man arrested for failing to pay rent to Decatur furniture company

Farrell Johnston is arrested for not paying rent on furniture he rented (Source: Decatur Police)

A Decatur man was arrested for failing to pay rent on furniture.

Farrell Johnston failed to make payments on the items he rented from Buddy's Home Furnishing in Decatur.

In May, Decatur police issued a warrant for Johnston's arrest for theft by fraudulent leasing or rental.

Johnston was located in Mountain Brook and extradited to the Decatur Police Department where he was arrested.

Johnston was booked in the Morgan County Jail on Monday.

