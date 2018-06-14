Man arrested for failing to pay rent to Decatur furniture company

Facebook is coming to Huntsville, and bringing new jobs with it.More >>
An 18-year old is in Huntsville Hospital after being shot at least four times Monday night.More >>
More than a year after her initial dismissal, the Personnel Board on Thursday upheld Mayor Tab Bowling’s decision to terminate the employment of Decatur Youth Services senior office administrator Carolyn Tiggs.More >>
A state Forestry Commission official said North Courtland’s volunteer fire department didn't meet a deadline to convert a former military truck to a brush fire truck, and it was taken back last month.More >>
As work continues to four-lane U.S. 43 to the Tennessee state line, the much-used intersection at Lauderdale 47 will be closed for a month.More >>
A police officer's young son took what's likely his final ride home Thursday.More >>
Two riders were injured when they were ejected from their car entirely and fell to the ground.More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. has been arrested on charges of rape and other sex crimes on the day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge.More >>
The bullet that hit a 9-year-old Roscoe boy in an accidental shooting over the weekend punctured both of his lungs, according to a family member on a Facebook post. The social media post also says Keegan Covington was shot in the back with a 9mm and both of his lungs were hit.More >>
The Michigan-based cereal producer announced Thursday that it's voluntarily recalling Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal as it may contain Salmonella.More >>
A single wage earner would have to make more than $22 an hour to afford rent on a modest two-bedroom home.More >>
It was the second cancer diagnosis in two years for the North Carolina woman, who found out she had a brain tumor last year.More >>
The former Forrest County school teacher who was at the center of an investigation involving a missing teen has turned herself in to the Hattiesburg Police Department.More >>
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.More >>
