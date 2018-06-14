Falkville man killed in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash killed a Falkville man on Thursday morning around 2 o'clock.

Investigators say, Phillip Wayne Penn, 60, was killed when the 2000 Jeep Wrangler he was driving left Alabama 36 and struck a tree at the 29-mile marker.

Penn was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

