Alabama A&M student publishes first novel, gets 3-book deal

A student at Alabama A&M University has signed a major book deal.

Juan Zapata has published his first novel, “Golden Skies,” as part of a three-book deal with Owl Hollow Press he signed in April 2017.

“Golden Skies" is now available. Zapata said it’s about a character named Malik who escapes a religious conversion camp armed with newly invented force technology and jetpacks. Alongside a band of friends and sky troopers, he stands against his tyrannical father to free the people he loves.

Zapata is working to complete his trilogy. He graduates from AAMU in December.

He said he wants to be a Huntsville police officer and a novelist.

