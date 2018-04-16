Brandon: Breezy, Chilly, but sunny for Monday

Grab a jacket, this morning is unseasonably chilly across the Tennessee Valley! Don’t be surprised if you see some scattered sprinkles maybe even flurries through the early morning hours, or even some patchy frost with low temperatures this morning falling into the low to mid-30s.

Today looks to be an unseasonably cold day overall, as we will deal with temperatures into the upper 40s & low 50s across the Valley. For perspective, the statistical normal is 74° for today’s date.

Skies should clear up pretty nicely as we head out into the afternoon, however, it will be breezy as well with northwest winds anywhere from 15 to 25 mph, which means it will feel even colder.

Another chilly night on the way overnight tonight and into your Tuesday morning. Temperatures back into the mid to upper 30s, so don’t be surprised with some patchy frost across the Tennessee Valley. But that should be the last of the cold for this week.

Tuesday afternoon climbing into the mid-70s with plenty of Sunshine! That warmer weather continues into Wednesday with the mid to upper 70s but late day chance for isolated showers.

It does look to be an overall dry week as our next real chance for rain doesn’t move in until Sunday. Still far out in the forecast, but it does look like it could bring another round of heavy rain!

