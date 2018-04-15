Decatur city officials asking for ambulance reform

A three-vehicle crash in Madison Co. on Friday left one woman dead.More >>
Authorities responded to a fatal crash in Limestone Co. Friday morning. Morgan Co. Central Dispatch received the call of the crash at 2:20 a.m.
Due to inclement weather, the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show is cancelled for Saturday.
Step-by-step instructions on how to program you Midland All Hazards Alert Weather Radio. Click here to see SAME codes and frequencies.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that the Florida murder suspect Steven Brooks who was in a standoff with authorities on Wednesday night in Harvest was killed by police following a pursuit in Washington County, Pennsylvania.
A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.
The mother of a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide spanning three states said in a 911 call that he had confessed to killing three people including his 7-month-old son.
Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.
Anyone who purchased contaminated eggs is asked to return them to the store and get a full refund.
