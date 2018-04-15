Decatur city officials asking for ambulance reform

Several city leaders in Decatur are calling for a change to the city's ambulance ordinance.



The calls come after a nearly $600,000 judgment was not listed on ambulance provider First Response's annual disclosure, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.



The city's ambulance ordinance requires First Response to file several reports with the city.



Several city officials are in the process of drafting a proposal that would allow ambulance services to bid on providing service in Decatur.

