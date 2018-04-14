Fatal three-vehicle crash in Madison Co.

A three-vehicle crash in Madison Co. on Friday left one woman dead.

Liesa Anne Robertson, 55, of Huntsville, was killed when the 2005 Nissan Altima she was driving crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta before colliding head-on with a 2007 Ford Expedition.

Robertson, who was reportedly not using a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 11 a.m. on Hwy. 53 at the 331 mile-marker, eight miles north of Huntsville.

Alabama State Troopers are still investigating this incident.

