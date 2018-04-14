Fatal three-vehicle crash in Madison Co.

A three-vehicle crash in Madison Co. on Friday left one woman dead.More >>
A three-vehicle crash in Madison Co. on Friday left one woman dead.More >>
Authorities responded to a fatal crash in Limestone Co. Friday morning. Morgan Co. Central Dispatch received the call of the crash at 2:20 a.m.More >>
Authorities responded to a fatal crash in Limestone Co. Friday morning. Morgan Co. Central Dispatch received the call of the crash at 2:20 a.m.More >>
Due to inclement weather, the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show is cancelled for Saturday.More >>
Due to inclement weather, the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show is cancelled for Saturday.More >>
Step-by-step instructions on how to program you Midland All Hazards Alert Weather Radio. Click here to see SAME codes and frequencies.More >>
Step-by-step instructions on how to program your Midland All Hazards Alert Weather Radio.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that the Florida murder suspect Steven Brooks who was in a standoff with authorities on Wednesday night in Harvest was killed by police following a pursuit in Washington County, Pennsylvania.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that the Florida murder suspect Steven Brooks who was in a standoff with authorities on Wednesday night in Harvest was killed by police following a pursuit in Washington County, Pennsylvania.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.More >>
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Severe storms took the life of an innocent two-year-old girl early Saturday morning.More >>
Severe storms took the life of an innocent two-year-old girl early Saturday morning.More >>
Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluffview Intermediate School is accused of giving a student a chemical burn.More >>
Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluffview Intermediate School is accused of giving a student a chemical burn.More >>