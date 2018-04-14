Man robs two people in Huntsville, runs away

Huntsville Police need your help identifying a man responsible for two recent armed robberies.

Surveillance footage shows a man leaving the scene of the crimes, committed on March 28.

One victim reported that they were walking to their vehicle near Side Tracks on Church St. when a man pushed into a knife into his side and demanded his wallet. The man ran away after the victim gave him his wallet.

The other victim, who was attacked the next morning, was going to work at Cyn Shea’s when she was approached by a man demanding money from her while holding a gun to her head. The victim gave him the money from her purse before he ran away.

Both victims are believed to have been attacked by the same man, a black male around 6-foot in height, weighing around 170 lbs., wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweat pants.

