Firearm safety training class in Boaz Saturday morning

The Boaz Police Department will be holding a free firearms safety training course Saturday morning.

Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin says the community has been calling for firearm safety training for a number of years.

"Put a little more focus on it the last few months, to actually nail it down to where we could get it done," said Gaskin.

They've asked one of their investigators, who is also the firearms instructor for the department, to organize their inaugural safety training class. Whether you already own a gun or are thinking of purchasing one, they will have plenty of information to share with you. All they ask is that you please not bring a gun to the class.

"Going to try to have a wide variety of guns just to show them. Show them how to break the guns down, how to safely operate them,how to safely clean the guns. He's also going to go over some of the legalities of what's required in order to not only purchase the gun. But once you have that gun, as far as discharging the firearm, the legalities on that side of it," said Gaskin.

The class will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Boaz Law Enforcement Training Center.

Anybody over the age of 19 is welcome to come.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48