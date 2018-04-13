Obscene graffiti appears on Arab stop signs; reward for information offered

Someone is making the rounds to stop signs throughout Arab, armed with a spray can, leaving behind obscene graffiti.

Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston says the artist needs to find something more constructive to do with their time.

"There are just much better things to do in life than to run around in life than to run around spray painting stop signs with, you know, symbols that offend people. Or he thinks it's funny or she thinks it's funny," said Ralston.

At least 22 stop signs around Arab have been defaced this week with obscene graffiti.

The offender is leaving their same signature marking on each sign.

Police have beefed up their patrol during the nighttime hours, but still don't have a suspect.

In the meantime, this is costing the city money and time.

"You know it's going to reach a point where it's over $1,000. it's probably around $700 now. And it gets expensive for us to replace those signs, and the city works to take time out to do that," said Ralston.

Arab Mayor Bob Joslin says he finds the matter disturbing and they want to get to the bottom of this. That's why they're offering a $250 reward for any information that could help them catch the graffiti artist. He says they cant afford to have any more signs defaced. They've run out of replacements.

"We've actually changed out 11 because that's all that we have in our stock right now. And we've ordered more signs to replace those," said Joslin.

Arab police say the person responsible could face a misdemeanor charge for each of the defaced signs.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48