Pilgrim's Pride employees volunteer to clean up Russellvile

Pilgrim's Pride workers are on furlough have been volunteering to clean up the city of Russellville.

Each day this week, more than 100 employees are doing everything, including litter pickup, painting at the courthouse, and pressure-washing the police station, and schools.

The mayor, David Grissom, says Pilgrim's Pride is the county's largest employer and it has a huge economic impact on the community. The cleanup project is just another way to continue to provide to the city of Russellville and the county.

The community couldn't be more thrilled to see improvements in their city.

