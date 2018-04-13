Bid approved for Lauderdale County women's jail dormitory

The Lauderdale County Commission has finally approved spending $1.5 million to convert a building into the new women's dorm for the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

[READ MORE: Lauderdale County Commission finds temporary solution for overcrowded jail]

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says this new dorm can't be finished fast enough. The county jail continues to be overcrowded, causing safety concerns.

"We needed it yesterday," said Singleton. "We have over 290 inmates in the facility this morning."

The County Commission says this new addition will not impact tax payers. The money is funded through the state.

Construction of the facility is expected to start in May.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48