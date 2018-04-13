Guntersville seeks extension of walking trail; improvements beginning soon

The city of Guntersville is hoping to complete its walking trail to City Harbor. The Council on Monday is expected to seek a grant to do that.

There will be a lot of work on the trail in the coming weeks.

The Guntersville walking trail gets a lot of traffic, especially this time of year.

"We always come out here and bring the kids to play, especially the little one, the 2-year-old. He loves playing on the playground. We always walk the walking trail, see the ducks and feed them," said Shannon Whalen, who loves walking on the trail.

It's been 20 years since the trail has been paved. It's in dire need of a facelift and it's about to get one.

Plans are to begin repaving the section of trail along Sunset Drive in the coming weeks. Mayor Dollar says some improvements are being made first.

“They've got to do some trenching for the boat races to run some electricity and that should happen any day now," said Dollar.

The trail currently stops at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, but construction to the river bridge will also begin soon.

"It's in final inspection. It will go out for bid shortly. ALDOT has to review it and there's some review process still left but we're really close," said Dollar.

Once that is complete, just the remainder to city harbor will remain.

“Kind of a unique feature along that aspect. There's no land on this side so it will be all boardwalk," said Dollar.

