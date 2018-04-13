Pet-friendly storm shelters in the TN Valley

Multiple storm shelters will be open for those needing a safe place during severe weather.

While anyone who needs shelter can use these places, you might be wondering if you can take your pet(s) with you.

WAFF contacted multiple counties in the Valley to find out which ones are pet-friendly. While many shelters are not, there are some exceptions.

Some shelters will only accept service animals, while others will accept pets as long as they are crated.

Below are the county-by-county policies for pets and animal shelters.

Madison Co. – Multiple locations will be accepting pets under certain conditions: Faith Presbyterian Church in Huntsville only accepts pets in crates CrossWinds United Methodist Church in Harvest only accepts pets in crates Battlefield Ministries in Harvest only accepts pets in crates New Hope, and Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church only accept pets in crates Moores Mill Community Center only accept pets in crates small enough to fit under a seat Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Madison accept uniform service animals only

Limestone Co. – Service animals only

Morgan Co. – Service animals only

Lawrence Co. – Service animals only

Lauderdale Co. – Case-by-case basis (may accept service animals)

Colbert Co. – Service animals only

Marshall Co. – All shelters accept service animals. Arab Veterinary Hospital will accept 30-50 pets on a first-come, first-serve basis, but they must be in crates. Not handicap accessible.

Jackson Co. – Service animals only

DeKalb Co. – Service animals only

Lincoln Co., TN- Pets accepted at Flintville Baptist Church only in crates

Cullman Co. – Service animals only

