Woman escapes, cat dies in house fire near Guntersville, family says

A woman escaped a house fire in the Pleasant Grove community on April 13, 2918. (Source: WAFF)

Guntersville crews and local volunteer firefighters responded to a house fire in the Pleasant Grove community Friday afternoon.

It started at about 2 p.m. on Lake Ridge Circle. Smoke and flames were visible when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters believe there was a woman trapped inside when they arrived. Family members said she was working on her computer when she smelled smoke and exited the home.

Family members also said they believe the family cat died.

The home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

