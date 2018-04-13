Academy for Academics and Arts named nationally certified magnet school

Academy for Academics and Arts has been designated as a nationally certified magnet school by Magnet Schools of America.

Huntsville City Schools sent the following press release:

Academy for Academics and Arts has been named a nationally certified magnet school by Magnet Schools of America (MSA), the national association for magnet and theme-based schools. The school made the official announcement at a special event this morning at the school. AAA is among 38 schools located in 12 states (AL, CA, CT, FL, GA, LA, MN, NC, NV, SC, TN, and TX) to successfully complete a rigorous nine-month evaluation process and demonstrate through evidence, reflection and strategic action that it has established the best practices entailed in the Magnet School Standards of Excellence.

Principal, Amelia VanAllen, is excited to receive this certification, “We are honored to be recognized for the important work of integration and education.” The Academy for Academics and Arts will be recognized during a ceremony held at Magnet Schools of America’s 36th National Conference in Chicago, Illinois on April 25-29, 2018.

The national certification process is based on the MSA Standards of Excellence and the five pillars of magnet schools: diversity, innovative curriculum and professional development, academic excellence, high-quality instructional systems, and family and community partnerships. Together, these qualities define the common elements of the strongest magnet programs.

To become nationally certified, AAA submitted a detailed application and participated in a rigorous evaluation conducted by the National Institute for Magnet School Leadership (NIMSL). The application process required the school to submit evidence demonstrating how it met each of the multiple indicators within the Standards of Excellence. This included providing specific examples of how the school is promoting school diversity, closing the achievement gap, integrating a theme-based curriculum throughout the school, and encouraging parent and community involvement.

The Academy for Academics and Arts opened as the first magnet school in Huntsville in 1984. With a theme of creative and performing arts, the school offers additional time and courses for students in grades PreK—8 in dance, media arts, music, theatre arts, and visual arts while adhering to the same academic standards as all Huntsville City Schools. The Academy prides itself on being a family where diversity and the arts are important and make stronger students.

To learn more about the Magnet Schools of America Standards of Excellence Certification program, please visit http://www.magnetschools.info/certification/national-certification