Alabama A&M University and Toyota announce new collaboration

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that the Florida murder suspect Steven Brooks who was in a standoff with authorities on Wednesday night in Harvest was killed by police following a pursuit in Washington County, Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities responded to a fatal crash in Limestone Co. Friday morning. Morgan Co. Central Dispatch received the call of the crash at 2:20 a.m.More >>
She was last seen in her black 2007 Tahoe with a pink “Salt Life” sticker on the back window when she stopped to get gas at the Warrior Mountain Trading Company.More >>
Matt Akin, the current superintendent of Huntsville City Schools, is a candidate for the same job in Gulf Shores.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
The man accused of fatally shooting a woman and wounding a Shreveport police office an extensive criminal history.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
We hear people say "go out with a bang" all the time, but a Columbia baby was born with a bang. While her parents' car was rolling to the nearest hospital, so was the camera!More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Bull City Burger in Durham, NC, is celebrating "Exotic Meat Month" - their creation - by offering a tarantula burger. It's like a normal burger, but with a tarantula.More >>
