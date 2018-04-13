Superheroes Week Friday spotlight

It's the final day of Superheroes Week and we've been putting the spotlight on local heroes working in our community to keep children safe and protected.

It's all leading up to the Superheroes 5K this Sunday.

A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself and that describes Chad Smith.

He investigates what he considers to be the worst crimes around, which is sex crimes committed against children.

Smith works with the National Children's Advocacy Center, which investigated more than 700 child sex and physical abuse cases last year alone.

That's a lot, but child advocates believe many more don't even get reported.

Smith says sex crimes have always been around, but what has changed is more awareness in our society for victims to feel comfortable coming forward.

When asked how it feels to be nominated as a local superhero, Smith said he’s no hero—it’s the children who are the real heroes.

"The heroic thing would be a child victim who can face a monster of the person they are accusing and put themselves on the line and people may not believe them and go in front of a group of jurors and tell their story it takes a lot of guts,” Smith said.

Coming up this Sunday, get ready for the NCAC's Superheroes 5K and fun run starting at 1 p.m.

It’ll be great fun for the kids! Costumes are strongly encouraged—we want you to dress up as your favorite superhero and have fun with it.

There will be food, a kids play area and a costume contest. And remember, your donations from participating helps the NCAC do the amazing work of protecting children from abuse.

Click here to register and run!

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48