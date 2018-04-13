My Take - Fake News

There’s a lot of talk these days about “fake news” and “network bias.”

In the social media age, it takes just a few seconds to fire off a message someone considers a “fact,” But in reality, the statements are merely opinions with little to no research to back them up. Those opinions then spread like wildfire as if they’re the gospel. Make no mistake, separating truth from propaganda is more difficult than ever these days. The news industry is under fire like never before. We want to take a moment to separate myths from facts. Let’s be clear- the staff of WAFF work every day to bring you unbiased coverage of the news of the day. Personal agendas have no place here.

We are not a cable news network. They do not have to follow the same rules as WAFF, which is licensed by the FCC. We’re an affiliate of NBC, but, are not owned by them. What does that mean? Well, we carry their programming, but have nothing to do with their content. Conversely, they have zero input into our news making decisions.

WAFF is one of many stations owned by Raycom Media, a company that has a proud tradition of serving all members of the community. Here at WAFF -- we want our anchors focused on facts. Not opinions.

That's how we battle Fake News. Because you want news to be reported right down the middle.

I’m Dave Thomason, That’s My Take, What’s Yours?



