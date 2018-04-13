Officials investigating fatal Limestone Co. crash

Authorities responded to a fatal crash in Limestone Co. Friday morning.

Morgan Co. Central Dispatch received the call of the crash at 2:20 a.m.

Officials with Decatur Police, Fire and Rescue, and First Response Ambulance responded to the crash. After arriving, a 2003 Ford Taurus was found overturned on the westbound side of AL Hwy. 20.

One occupant of that Taurus, Larry White of Toney, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was determined that the Taurus was traveling east on Hwy. 20 when it was struck from behind by another vehicle that left the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48