Storms moving out of Tennessee Valley

The severe weather threat for Saturday is ending for the Tennessee Valley.

Rainfall totals for most of the area will be 1-3" but higher totals are expected across the Shoals. A flash flood watch is posted for northwest Alabama with 2-4" of rain expected.

Rain will be gone in most areas by 8 a.m. Sunday with a brisk northwest wind following the rain.Temperatures will stay in the 50s all day Sunday.

A warming trend will get underway by Monday afternoon with a high near 60.

Stay weather alert!

