Kat: Rain will taper off this morning

Go ahead and grab your umbrella if you’re heading out to breakfast or church this morning.

Rain showers and isolated non-severe thunderstorms will gradually start to taper off throughout the morning.

A few patches of light drizzle are possible this afternoon, but the steady rain will taper off today before noon.

You will notice a difference in temperatures today with highs only making into the mid-to-upper 50s and a wind from the west around 10-15 mph.

Skies will gradually start to clear overnight, and this will allow temperatures to fall into the mid-to-upper 30s.

You'll start out the work week on a cool but dry note tomorrow with highs in the mid-upper 50s and breezy conditions.

Temperatures will start to climb toward the middle of the week with highs in the 70s Tuesday through Saturday.

Expect plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds throughout the week.

Forecast guidance is hinting at rain late Saturday night into early Sunday of next weekend.

