Kat: Rain will taper off this morning

Good morning!
Go ahead and grab your umbrella if you’re heading out to breakfast or church this morning.
Rain showers and isolated non-severe thunderstorms will gradually start to taper off throughout the morning.
A few patches of light drizzle are possible this afternoon, but the steady rain will taper off today before noon.
You will notice a difference in temperatures today with highs only making into the mid-to-upper 50s and a wind from the west around 10-15 mph.
Skies will gradually start to clear overnight, and this will allow temperatures to fall into the mid-to-upper 30s.
You'll start out the work week on a cool but dry note tomorrow with highs in the mid-upper 50s and breezy conditions.
Temperatures will start to climb toward the middle of the week with highs in the 70s Tuesday through Saturday.
Expect plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds throughout the week.
Forecast guidance is hinting at rain late Saturday night into early Sunday of next weekend.
