FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for severe storm threat Saturday

We are now declaring Saturday as a First Alert Weather Day.

Crank up that A/C And grab your sunglasses you’ll need a lot of both throughout the day today. A warm start to the day across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s for much of the area.

Wind out of the south will stay breezy today, and that will help us climb back into the 80s and maybe the mid to upper 80s in some spots as we move on into your Friday afternoon. Skies expected to stay mostly sunny throughout the Tennessee Valley today, with that south wind gusting at times to 30 mph.

Tomorrow is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day Due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms. We are expecting hey strong line of thunderstorms to move in from the west during the early morning hours on Saturday.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday. This is the latest CAPE forecast from 18z RPM model. Pretty much highlights the best chance for severe at that time. #ALWX #WAFF48 pic.twitter.com/MxaYP1wA1w — Brad Travis (@BradTravisWAFF) April 12, 2018

The timeline looks to be just after six or 7 o’clock in the morning for those in Northwest Alabama and the Shoals. All modes of severe weather our anticipated with this event, as damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, large hail, and flooding are all expected.

The storm system does look to stall in Northwest Alabama during the morning, which would increase our threat farther east for the afternoon and evening.

Make sure you have the First Alert Weather App downloaded And ready to go with your location set and alerts allowed. Stay tuned and we will give you the First Alert on any changes.

