FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for severe storm threat Saturday

Local and federal authorities are searching for a murder suspect who’s accused of killing a woman in Florida.More >>
She was last seen in her black 2007 Tahoe with a pink “Salt Life” sticker on the back window when she stopped to get gas at the Warrior Mountain Trading Company.More >>
Matt Akin, the current superintendent of Huntsville City Schools, is a candidate for the same job in Gulf Shores.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.More >>
A Jackson County woman has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of her husband.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
A man saw what appeared to be glowing rocks, took them and put them in his pants pocket. They later burning through the pocket.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
