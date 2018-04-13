Eric: Storms moving out of Tennessee Valley

The severe weather threat for Saturday is ending for the Tennessee Valley.

Rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms will continue tonight into Sunday morning, periods of heavy showers, thunder and lightning are all possible.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect through 1:00 AM CDT for portions of the viewing area. Rain and storms are threatened by mid to late morning on Sunday with much cooler high temperatures in the upper 50s expected.

Monday will also be cool in the lower 60s with clearing skies. Temperatures will warm nicely by Tuesday and we will be pushing 80 degrees but Wednesday.

A weak cool front will knock temperatures back down into the lower 70s for Thursday and Friday, but we stay sunny and quiet.

Isolated showers are possible next Saturday. Highs stay in the low 70s.

