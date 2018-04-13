Eric: Frost, cool temps for Monday

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of your Sunday evening with isolated rain showers possible, even a few flurries can develop to our north and into NE Alabama.

Monday morning will be quite cold with morning temps in the middle 30s, areas of frost are likely. Monday will be cool in the middle 50s with breezy winds, skies will gradually clear throughout the day.

Temperatures will warm nicely by Tuesday and we will be pushing 80 degrees by Wednesday.

A weak cool front will knock temperatures back down into the lower 70s for Thursday and Friday, but we stay sunny and quiet.

Saturday should be a pleasant spring day with more rain showers expected by Sunday.

