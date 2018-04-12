Lauderdale County gets permanent SROs for all school campuses

The Lauderdale County Commission has finally approved funding to keep permanent school resource officers on all school campuses. The Commission worked to create a budget to get the SROs on all 10 campuses.

"Some things that take priority and the safety of our children is one of them, and the entire Commission was unified on that,," said Lauderdale County District 1 Commissioner William Garner.

The Commission states SROs will be on all 10 campuses starting fall 2018.

