TVA burns public use land to benefit wildlife habitats

If it looks like land on TVA property has been burning, it's on purpose. It's something the utility does each year.

The purpose of the burns is to help aid with wildlife, but they're also to fight off invasive species of plants.

In an area near Langston, TVA, along with the Alabama A&M Firedogs, are burning public use lands. In fact, TVA is burning nearly 2,000 acres of land across its entire coverage area.

Jack Muncy with TVA says it's a good thing.

Over the years, invasive species of plants have been introduced to southern forests. They spread quickly and can choke out native species.

Chinese privet is one of those along with other varieties of plants from Japan.

Muncy says burning helps keep the invasive species in check but that's not the only reason for burning.

"It could be a fuel reduction to help with wildfires, but in this particular case we're trying to enhance the existing vegetation so that we have more grasses and forbs available for different species of wildlife such as songbirds and a host of different species," said Muncy.

Muncy says they typically begin burning in February and they're now wrapping up this burn season.

