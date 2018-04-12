TVA burns public use land in Marshall and other counties to benefit wildlife habitats

Local and federal authorities are searching for a murder suspect who’s accused of killing a woman in Florida.More >>
Local and federal authorities are searching for a murder suspect who’s accused of killing a woman in Florida.More >>
She was last seen in her black 2007 Tahoe with a pink “Salt Life” sticker on the back window when she stopped to get gas at the Warrior Mountain Trading Company.More >>
She was last seen in her black 2007 Tahoe with a pink “Salt Life” sticker on the back window when she stopped to get gas at the Warrior Mountain Trading Company.More >>
Matt Akin, the current superintendent of Huntsville City Schools, is a candidate for the same job in Gulf Shores.More >>
Matt Akin, the current superintendent of Huntsville City Schools, is a candidate for the same job in Gulf Shores.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.More >>
A Jackson County woman has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of her husband.More >>
A Jackson County woman has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of her husband.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
An infant baby left in a "baby box" at an Indiana fire station is said to be in safe hands after being placed in the safe haven.More >>
An infant baby left in a "baby box" at an Indiana fire station is said to be in safe hands after being placed in the safe haven.More >>
Hundreds of emails obtained through a public records request from WAFB have revealed the often profane and scathing tone of LSU’s Associate Vice President of Human Resources A.G. Monaco to seemingly innocuous requests.More >>
Hundreds of emails obtained through a public records request from WAFB have revealed the often profane and scathing tone of LSU’s Associate Vice President of Human Resources A.G. Monaco to seemingly innocuous requests.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>
According to Rebecca with the Chesterfield County Animal Services, a person was driving behind a car when they saw something fly out of the window.More >>