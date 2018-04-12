Marshall County EMA looking at app-based weather warning system for residents

There will be yet another way to get warnings about severe weather and other emergencies in Marshall County.

DeKalb County has already switched over to an app-based system, and Marshall County is looking to follow suit.

Company officials with Everbridge gave a presentation to the Marshall County Commission on Thursday about their ability to get critical information from the EMA to residents over their phones.

EMA director Anita McBurnett says they've looked at this option as far back as 2010 but felt it just wasn't feasible.

McBurnett says the system also allows them to notify residents about other things besides weather plus notify only affected people if things are happening only in certain places.

The new system uses text, email and phone to reach residents and is totally customizable.

"As more people become tech savvy, as more people are using cell phones, texting, and apps and getting comfortable with that, they really like the capabilities that they have and how they can personalize that," said McBurnett.

McBurnett says they hope the Commission will look over the proposal in the next couple of months.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48