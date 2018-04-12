Morgan County holds Special Needs Rodeo

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday in Priceville.

The public rodeo is this weekend, but the event today was just for invited special needs kids and adults to have some fun.

The day's events included mechanical bull riding, a little dancing and lots of other fun stuff.

This is the 10th year for the Special Needs Rodeo, traditionally held the Thursday before the rodeo starts.

Sheriff Ana Franklin says it's her favorite day of the year.

“We start the year before, we take a week off for rodeo. We start the year before planning on the new and exciting things and how we are going to make it better for the next year. These folks look forward to this all year long.”

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Rodeo will be held Friday and Saturday in Priceville.

The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. both nights at the Celebration Arena.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48