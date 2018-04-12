First Alert Storm Tracker

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.
Local and federal authorities are searching for a murder suspect in Harvest. He is believed to be hiding in woods near the Madison County and Limestone County line.More >>
Local and federal authorities are searching for a murder suspect in Harvest. He is believed to be hiding in woods near the Madison County and Limestone County line.More >>
Matt Akin, the current superintendent of Huntsville City Schools, is a candidate for the same job in Gulf Shores.More >>
Matt Akin, the current superintendent of Huntsville City Schools, is a candidate for the same job in Gulf Shores.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.More >>
The Huntsville Police Department confirms the officer who was in an on-duty vehicle crash last month has died.More >>
Authorities in Moulton are asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Jennifer Marshell White was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30p.m. Sunday.More >>
Authorities in Moulton are asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Jennifer Marshell White was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30p.m. Sunday.More >>
A Jackson County woman has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of her husband.More >>
A Jackson County woman has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of her husband.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
It's unclear if the NBA will seek any action against the Oklahoma City Thunder announcer.More >>
It's unclear if the NBA will seek any action against the Oklahoma City Thunder announcer.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2002 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2002 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>
The Louisiana Health Department has started reaching out to people who attended a particular WWE event last week.More >>