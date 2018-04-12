Snead State Ready to Work program changing lives

A program managed by the Alabama Community Colleges System called Ready to Work is showing great success.

Are you looking for a job? Or maybe you want a new one that pays more?

A program managed by the Alabama Community Colleges System called Ready to Work can help.

The best part? The program is free and you don’t even have to be a student to participate.

Snead State is having success with their Ready to Work program and so are their students.

Teresa Walker, Director of Workforce Development at Snead State, says the program helps people develop vital skill sets.

“We're able to give them a little direction. And they want a better job, they want to pursue their education. And we're able to assist them with both of those things,” Walker explained.

She continued, “Job preparation, where they create a resume. We work with interviewing skills. They learn some workplace behavior. They learn some financial literacy, some problem solving and things like that. That employers ask for, the critical thinking skills that employers ask for today."

The program is helping students quickly find a place to work.

“They're finding jobs in manufacturing, they're finding jobs in retail. There are just a lot of variety of jobs that they're finding in our area,” Walker tells us.

Walker says one of their best success stories was a man working at a pizza place, but who was still struggling to make ends meet.

“He had a wife and two children, and he came to Ready To Work to try to get a better job. So, we assisted him with entering college—he got his Computer Science degree. He is now working for a local company in their IT Department.”

The program currently boasts an 86 percent job placement rating.

“We know that Ready to Work changes the lives of our students.”

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

