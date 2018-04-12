Superheroes Week Thursday spotlight

National Children's Advocacy Center Superheroes 5K and fun run this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Superheroes Week rolls on!

We've been highlighting one local superhero a day doing great work for children in our community all leading up to the Superheroes 5K this Sunday.

The event will benefit the National Children's Advocacy Center.

Our next hero is a retired teacher who knows the struggles of the classroom when there just isn't enough funding to go around and decided to do something about it.

"Then you get back here, wow, isn't this wonderful. It's huge,” Eula Battle tells us.

From paper clips to desks, the non-profit Free 2 Teach has teachers throughout Madison County covered.

The warehouse holds supplies that close to 4,000 teachers benefit from each year.

"Bookcases, whiteboards, corkboards, printers—we have a variety of things that we can do."

And it's totally free, hence the name Free 2 Teach, an idea that came to Battle after retiring from the classroom.

"Our premise is to get supplies into the hands of children who cannot afford them and take that financial burden off the teachers."

It’s not possible without help.

"This is not just me the superhero, it's everybody who’s a superhero and it is the community also and I am so grateful that they are so philanthropic."

Most of those supplies are donated materials from this community.

And teachers need it—they have one of the hardest jobs on this planet.

Free 2 Teach has been doing this work for six years and is not slowing down. Battle hopes to expand the concept to different counties.

Four Superheroes down, one more to go!

And remember, there's still time to sign up for the National Children's Advocacy Center Superheroes 5K and fun run this Sunday at 1 p.m.

