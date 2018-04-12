FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for severe storm threat Saturday

We are now declaring Saturday as a First Alert Weather Day.

The potential for damaging straight line winds in the Shoals as early as 6 a.m. The initial line will eventually stall out near the Huntsville metro area. This boundary could then become the focal point for additional strong to severe thunderstorms with locally heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes.

The Shoals could become rain cooled by the afternoon so that is why our timeline ends at noon for northwest Alabama. Areas to the east of the Shoals could remain unstable into the evening hours and as more energy tracks across these areas this could lead to additional rounds of locally heavy rain, damaging winds and an embedded tornado risk.

While storms on Saturday will bring the threat for damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes, we also will have a threat at flooding. Rainfall totals Saturday through Sunday will be between 2 to 4 inches! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/C87PbGd4bn — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) April 12, 2018

Just keep checking back for updates on this developing storm system and be prepared to take action should these storms reach the point they begin producing damage. There is plenty of time to prepare and plenty of time for this setup to change. We are still several hours away.

Confidence on the overall timing is not as high as we would like it to be so also check back for updated timelines from the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather Center. You can get additional information on our First Alert Weather App.

Windy and warm for Friday with highs near 84.

