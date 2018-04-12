FIRST ALERT for severe storms Saturday

Get those sunglasses and antihistamines ready! We’ve got plenty of sunshine on the way over the next 48 hours, with warm temperatures and a lot of pollen!

[TAP HERE TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Temperatures today expected to climb into the upper 70s and low 80s across the Tennessee Valley with nothing but sunshine and the dry weather looks to carry-on into your Friday.

Wind will be breezy from the south gusting from 15 to 20 mph. Friday looks to be even breezier with gusts of 15 to 30 mph, but that will bring in even more warmth! Most spots will likely reach the low 80s and we will have plenty of sunshine! Should be a great day to hit the pool, but don’t forget that sunscreen!

We have a FIRST ALERT out for Saturday as it looks as though we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rain move across the Tennessee Valley. Right now, it looks as though all modes of severe weather are possible, with damaging wind gusts the primary threat at this point.

As of this time, it looks like the line of storms will move in during the afternoon, but the exact timing of the storms still looks to be in question. It does look likely that we will see some very heavy rain with some spots seeing as much as 2 to 3 inches.

Something worth monitoring as we get towards the weekend. After the storms roll through we will be dealing with some colder temperatures as we move into Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48