Supreme Beverage Company makes Huntsville corporate headquarters

The way beer is distributed locally is expanding. Supreme Beverage Company (SBC) had its open house for their new warehouse and corporate headquarters Wednesday.

SBC delivers beer and other beverages to our favorite grocery and liquor stores. They serve 18 counties, making 2,200 deliveries a week. SBC chose Tanner as their central location.

“We are tickled to death to be here. This is going to be great for our business,” said president Michael Schilleci. “We are ready to get going. We've been excited about this building and planning and it's exciting to be finally here now.”

"This new facility will allow us to be much more efficient and we are able to grow with the area now," said chief revenue officer Joseph Schilleci.

More than 200 different kinds of beer and drinks will be shipped out of this location.

The Alabama family-owned business employees 200 people.

