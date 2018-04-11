Crime Stoppers: Vehicle stolen with child inside

Huntsville police are looking for someone who recently stole a vehicle with a child inside.

Police say it happened on March 30 at Fuel City at 404 U.S. 72. According to police, the victim pulled up to the gas pumps and left the vehicle running while she walked into the store. Her son was still strapped in a car seat in the backseat.

While she was in the store, a white Kia pulled into the parking lot. A passenger exited the Kia and jumped into the victim’s Tahoe and sped off with the child in the back seat. Apparently after the offender realized he had stolen a vehicle with a child still inside, the vehicle was abandoned a couple of miles down the road with the child unharmed and the keys missing.

If you know this person and where he can be located, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You will remain anonymous and your call could earn you a reward up to $1,000.

