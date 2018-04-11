Lawmen pursuing alleged killer following standoff in Harvest

Authorities chased a murder suspect following a standoff on Logan Berry Lane in Harvest. (Source: WAFF)

Local and federal authorities are chasing a murder suspect in Harvest.

A source on the scene at Logan Berry Lane said a man barricaded himself inside a home Wednesday evening. The suspect is accused of killing two people in Florida.

He reportedly took an elderly couple hostage, but they got out safely.

Power was cut in the neighborhood. During this time, the suspect fled in a vehicle along Yarbrough Road. That vehicle almost hit local news crews. He eventually got out of the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.

Authorities have not confirmed his capture yet.

Reporters on the scene heard what sounded like gunshots in the woods. They are still confirming if it was gunfire.

WAFF 48 is gathering more information on this developing story.

