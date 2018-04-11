Lawmen in standoff with alleged killer in Harvest - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

breaking

Lawmen in standoff with alleged killer in Harvest

(Source: Viewer) (Source: Viewer)
HARVEST, AL (WAFF) -

Local and federal authorities are on the scene of a standoff on Logan Berry Lane in Harvest.

A source at the scene said a man is inside a home. He is accused of killing two people in Florida.

Power has been cut in the neighborhood.

WAFF 48 is gathering more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly