Limestone Co. Schools on soft lockdown while authorities search for murder suspect

Local and federal authorities are searching for a murder suspect in Harvest that's accused of killing a woman in Florida.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, Harvest Elementary is on a lockout. Schools will operate on a normal schedule but students will remain inside for recess and physical education. This includes all schools in the affected area.

Creekside Primary, Creekside Elementary, and East Limestone High School are all on modified lockdown which means that all doors are locked down, classes are still going on inside. It is the same as a soft lockdown.

For safety reasons, Sparkman High School, Sparkman Ninth, Madison Cross Roads School, Monrovia Middle and Elementary School and Legacy School and Endeavor School in Madison County are all on a lockout.

Area of the perimeter where Steven Brooks was last seen after crashing the vehicle he was driving. Smith Vasser to east, County Line west and Yarborough north. If you have contact w/Suspect contact dispatch at 2567227181. pic.twitter.com/Mv3AimsyU7 — Donny Shaw ????‍?? (@LtDonnyShaw263) April 12, 2018

A source on the scene said 45-year-old Steven Brooks barricaded himself inside a home on Logan Berry Lane Wednesday evening. The suspect is accused of killing 59-year-old Caroline Morton-Hicks in Pinellas County, FL on February 12.

Pinellas Park police did issue warrants for Brooks. At this time, investigators say it's not clear how Morton-Hicks was killed and the relationship between she and Brooks is unclear.

Brooks reportedly took an elderly couple hostage, but they got out safely.

Around 9:30 p.m., the power was cut in the neighborhood. During this time, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office says Brooks fled in a vehicle along Yarbrough Road. That vehicle almost hit local news crews.

He eventually exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area near Love Branch Road around 10 p.m.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville police, Madison police, the Harvest Fire Department and US Marshalls all worked the chase.

The Limestone County Correctional Facility K-9 Unit assisted with the ground search and state helicopters surveyed from above for several hours before grounding.

Authorities believe they have the Brooks contained in a wooded area near Love Branch Road. The perimeters of that area include Yarbrough Road, Orville Smith Road, and Smith Vasser Road.

Officials say it will likely be daylight before they are able to narrow down a specific area of where the man is located. Deputies are currently monitoring the surrounding areas.

At this time, they do not know if the suspect is armed at this point. But they do know he was last seen wearing black pants and a black over brown shirt.

