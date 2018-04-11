Authorities pursuing alleged killer following standoff in Harvest

Local and federal authorities are searching for a murder suspect in Harvest.

A source on the scene said 45-year-old Steven Brooks barricaded himself inside a home on Logan Berry Lane Wednesday evening. The suspect is accused of killing two people in Pinellas County, Florida.

Brooks reportedly took an elderly couple hostage, but they got out safely.

Around 9:30 p.m., the power was cut in the neighborhood. During this time, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office says Brooks fled in a vehicle along Yarbrough Road. That vehicle almost hit local news crews.

He eventually exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area near Love Branch Road around 10 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville police, Madison police, the Harvest Fire Department and US Marshalls all worked the chase.

The Limestone County Correctional Facility K-9 Unit assisted with the ground search and state helicopters surveyed from above for several hours before grounding.

Authorities believe they have the Brooks contained in a wooded area near Love Branch Road. The perimeters of that area include Yarbrough Road, Orville Smith Road, and Smith Vasser Road.

Officials say it will likely be daylight before they are able to narrow down a specific area of where the man is located. Deputies are currently monitoring the surrounding areas.

At this time, they do not know if the suspect is armed at this point. But they do know he was last seen wearing black pants and a black over brown shirt.

WAFF 48 News is gathering more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48