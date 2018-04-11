Authorities pursuing alleged killer following standoff in Harvest

Local and federal authorities are chasing a murder suspect in Harvest.More >>
Local and federal authorities are chasing a murder suspect in Harvest.More >>
Matt Akin, the current superintendent of Huntsville City Schools, is the top candidate for the same job in Gulf Shores.More >>
Matt Akin, the current superintendent of Huntsville City Schools, is the top candidate for the same job in Gulf Shores.More >>
Authorities in Moulton are asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Jennifer Marshell White was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30p.m. Sunday.More >>
Authorities in Moulton are asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Jennifer Marshell White was last seen driving near her home in Moulton on 1:30p.m. Sunday.More >>
A Jackson County woman has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of her husband.More >>
A Jackson County woman has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of her husband.More >>
The noncustodial mother who took her children out of state is now in the Marshall County Jail.More >>
The noncustodial mother who took her children out of state is now in the Marshall County Jail.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Federal agents say the shipment of figurines came from Mexico.More >>
Federal agents say the shipment of figurines came from Mexico.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
It’s not clear when the child died or when the suitcase was left near the train tracks.More >>
It’s not clear when the child died or when the suitcase was left near the train tracks.More >>
Pieces of extraneous materials, specifically bone are behind the recall of 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, beef) from Conagra Brands Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).More >>
Pieces of extraneous materials, specifically bone are behind the recall of 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, beef) from Conagra Brands Inc., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).More >>