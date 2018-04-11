Fire marshal temporarily shuts down Colbert County inmate re-entry program

State Fire Marshal Scott Pilgreen says the Four Way Inn on Highway 43 in Colbert County does not meet state fire regulations and will have to shut down for now.

Pilgreen said operators of the Four Way Inn have not taken all the necessary steps to make sure the building complies with fire and safety codes. That's because it was originally built and designed as an overnight motel. If the operators want to use it as a halfway house, they need to hire an architect to make sure it lives up to the safety codes required for a facility of that type.

The state fire marshal says until the operators take that step and make sure the facility is safe, it will remain closed.

