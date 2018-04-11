Marshall County seeks federal funds for road designation change

The Marshall County Commission is seeking a road designation change in the hopes that it can receive federal funding.

The problem is new construction of homes in the Arab area has prompted this to be a cut through road dramatically increasing traffic.

The Marshall County Commission wants Brashier's Chapel Road repaved but they can't afford it. The road goes from near Arab and comes into Highway 69 in Scant City. So on Monday they began the process of having it deemed a major collector road.

They'll make their request to the state who will then do studies on it to see if that's possible. If it is, it will become eligible for federal and state gr ant funds.

Commissioner Bill Stricklend says growth around the area is prompting its use much more than when it was first built. Besides the studies that much be done, he says the public can help.

"We would love for the public to absolutely send letters in and their wishes for it to be a major collector. Any support like that we get would be great. It's not necessary but it would be great if they did," said Stricklend.

Stricklend says people can send those letters to the Marshall County Engineers Office at Marshall County Engineer Bob Pirando, 424 Blount Ave. #A337, Guntersville, AL 35976.

