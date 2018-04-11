Huntsville City Schools superintendent finalist for Gulf Shores job

Dr. Matt Akin, the current superintendent of Huntsville City Schools, is the top candidate for the same job in Gulf Shores.



The Gulf Shores Board of Education sent a release on Thursday announcing that Akin will have a public interview with its board on Thursday, April 12 at 5:00p.m. in Gulf Shores City Hall.



The announcement comes just one day after Akin, who was named Huntsville City Schools superintendent in January of 2017, led the State of the School report for the city.



The Gulf Shores Board of Education said Akin emerged as the district's "top candidate" after reviewing a list of 27 people.



Akin served as the superintendent of the Piedmont City School District for 13 years before taking the job in Huntsville.



Akin announced on Tuesday night that he plans to approach the Huntsville City Schools board with plans for a teacher pay raise.

"We have to cultural of appreciation of teachers and we are working hard at doing that," Akin explained at the State of Schools event. "We expect a lot out of our teachers and teaching in an innovative environment, but ultimately to be competitive to recruit teachers and retain teachers we have to get our pay equal to those around us and we are committed to doing that," Akin said.

It's not clear if those plans for a pay raise will continue if Akin takes the job in Gulf Shores.



WAFF 48 is reaching out for a statement from Akin and the Huntsville City Schools system.



