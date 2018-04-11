Arab downtown improvement project nearing halfway point

Construction began at the end of 2017, thanks to a TAP grant the city received.

Arab's downtown improvement project is moving along.

Construction began at the end of 2017, thanks to a TAP grant the city received.

Mayor Bob Joslin says the improvements will help the downtown meet ADA compliancy with new wheelchair ramps. Landscaping and lighting upgrades will make the area more attractive and redesigned parking will improve efficiency for those traveling through.?

Inclement weather has delayed the project, but workers are nearing the halfway point.

“We're in our first phase right now, which is Fourth Ave. South to Cullman Hwy. We've completed the east side of the street, we're now working on the west side of the street,” Joslin said.

He added, “And when they get that done, the light poles, the new black lighting will be put on both sides of the street and turned on. The flower beds will be landscaped and that portion will be complete.Then we'll move to phase two, which is from Fourth Ave. on north to Guntersville Hwy.”

Joslin tells us the first phase was originally scheduled to be finished in time for Arab's Poke Salad festival next month, but now they're cutting it close.

No worries though! The city is planning to put up barriers around the construction sites downtown, so the festivities won't be disturbed.

Phase two is expected to begin sometime this summer.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48