Jackson County woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in husband's death

A Jackson County woman has pleaded guilty in the shooting death of her husband.

Tammy Michelle Keel pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday. She received a 15-year suspended sentence. She also got five years of supervised probation.

Keel is leaving the state and may not come to Alabama or adjoining states without court permission.

Keel fatally shot her husband, Rickey John Keel, at their Woodville home in March 2016. She was initially charged with murder. Investigators said she shot and killed her husband, then ran over him and dragged him with a vehicle before setting the vehicle on fire.

Keel fought the murder charge, saying it was self-defense because her husband threatened her with a rock.

Rickey Keel's daughter released the following statement on the plea:

With regret, prayers, and many talks with other family members, the district attorney and even my own attorney I, Jessica Keel the daughter of Rickey Keel, have made the best decision for my brother, my sisters and my family. My dad was a good man, loyal friend and a great dad. He was someone you could always count on and my superman. He did not deserve what this woman did to him. He is forever missed and mourned by his grandchildren, children, sisters, family, and countless friends. No, this is not what I nor the rest of my dad's family or friends wanted, but it is the best decision I could have made with the information presented to me. I know some will not agree and will be unhappy with this outcome, I am sorry, but I have done what I think is right. Thanks and God Bless.

