Superheroes week Wednesday spotlight

It's day three of Superheroes week and we’re continuing to highlight local heroes who are working hard to support and protect children in our community.

Now we know it takes hard work to be a superhero and this next one doesn't take any days off.

When John Meares isn't walking the halls of Priceville Junior High School, he's at his job in the cardiac unit of Crestwood Hospital.

"Where do you get the energy John? I know, I often wonder that myself, but I just take it a day at a time."

He volunteers at Priceville Junior High School helping students with work and fundraising at least 40 hours a week on top of his 40-hour-a-week job at Crestwood.

Meares is honored to have many titles: Single Father, PTO President, Mentor, Church Volunteer, Cardiac Unit Clerk, and now a Superhero.

"Children to me are our future and we have to make sure we pave the way for them so they can succeed in life and I've always felt that if we don't do it and do it now, they are not going to have the chance,” Meares said.

He was nominated by his co-workers at Crestwood Hospital.

John Meares we salute you for your tireless work for children in our community.

Remember, this week we're spotlighting local Superheroes ahead of the National Children's Advocacy Center Superheroes 5K and fun run starting at 1 p.m.

By the way, the WAFF 48 Morning Team will be at the race in costume and Friday will be the big reveal of what costumes we'll be wearing.

Don't forget to tune in.

Click here to register and run!

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48