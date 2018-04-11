Superheroes week Tuesday spotlight

We're continuing our Superheroes week, spotlighting people in our community who are heroes for children, they just don't wear a cape.

This is all leading up to this year's Superheroes 5K and fun run benefiting the National Children's Advocacy Center.

This morning, we're talking about Bud Cramer.

You may know him as our area's former Congressman, but he's much more than that.

The National Children's Advocacy Center bears his name for a reason. In 1985, Cramer started the process of creating a place where social workers, medical professionals and criminal investigators could work together to protect children from sexual abuse.

Cramer remembers a time in the past at which the focus was just getting abusers prosecuted and put in jail, leaving their child victims out of the picture.

Now, the center in Huntsville is the model for hundreds across the country and internationally as well.

“I'm constantly overwhelmed by what this has grown into. Stumbling as we did with child victims, taking them into the courtroom, how we could do a better job of exchanging information, making that process more survivable from the point of view from a child victim and family,” Cramer said.

“Holding offenders accountable, all of those challenges we seem to have met and have done it from a home base of a place like this that offers families safer places to come.”

Coming up this Sunday, get ready for the NCAC's Superheroes 5K and fun run starting at 1 p.m.

It’ll be great fun for the kids! Costumes are strongly encouraged—we want you to dress up as your favorite superhero and have fun with it.

There will be food, a kids play area and a costume contest.

And remember, your donations from participating helps the NCAC do the amazing work of protecting children from abuse.

By the way, The WAFF 48 Morning Team will be at the race in costume and coming up Friday morning we'll reveal our alter egos.

Don't forget to tune in.

Click here to register and run!

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48